The United States is ready to fulfill its obligations to protect NATO member countries.

This was announced on Tuesday, March 26, by the Deputy Spokesperson for the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh.

Commenting on the entry of a russian missile into Polish airspace, she said, in particular: "I can tell you what this administration has repeatedly stated: we will defend every inch of NATO territory. If a NATO ally is attacked - we certainly would not want to see that - but we will defend every inch of Alliance territory."

In this way, she commented on Poland's statement that russian missiles aimed at NATO countries will be shot down by air defense forces.

At the same time, according to Singh, providing Ukraine with everything necessary remains a priority at the moment.

"As soon as we receive a package with additional funding from Congress, we will continue to arm Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield," said a representative of the Pentagon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 24, the Armed Forces of Poland were forced to raise combat aircraft into the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country's territory.

On March 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, announced that Poland would summon the russian ambassador to demand an explanation regarding the violation of airspace by the russian missile.

On March 25, the ambassador of the aggressor state of russia, Serhii Andreiev, refused to come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland on a note of protest over the violation of Polish airspace by a russian missile.