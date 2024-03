Share:













The U.S. Department of State has commented on the strikes carried out by Ukraine on oil refineries on the territory of russia.

The position of the United States was announced by the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, during the briefing.

In particular, Miller was asked about a Financial Times article that reported, citing its sources, that the United States appeared to have urged Ukraine to refrain from attacks on russian oil refineries.

The representative of the U.S. Department of State refused to comment on whether such conversations took place between representatives of the United States and Ukraine but emphasized that Washington does not support strikes on targets on the territory of the russian federation.

"Our position from the very beginning of this war has always been that we do not encourage or support Ukraine in striking outside its own territory," he said.

Miller noted that this U.S. position "has been clearly explained to the government of Ukraine, so this is nothing new for them."

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the United States allegedly sent private messages to Kyiv, asking Ukrainian troops to refrain from attacks on russian refineries and energy infrastructure. This, in their opinion, can avoid further escalation of the conflict and prevent a global increase in energy prices.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the information about the alleged calls of the U.S. not to strike at the refinery in russia.