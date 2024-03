Graduated from FSB Academy. What new NSDC Secretary is known for

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko in 1994 graduated from the Institute of Cryptography, Communications and Informatics of the Academy of the Federal Security Service of russia with a degree in applied mathematics.

It was reported by Ukrainian News Agency.

In 2013, the newly appointed NSDC Secretary graduated from the Royal College of Defence Sciences (RCDS) in the UK, and in 2009 - from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with a degree in law.

At the same time, he passed a lustration check in 2015.

Lytvynenko worked from 1994 to 1998 as an officer, senior officer, chief specialist of the Main Directorate of Government Communications of the Security Service of Ukraine, from 1998 to 2005 he held the positions of a senior consultant, head of the department, deputy director - head of the department, first deputy director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

From 2005 to 2007, he was head of the office of the Expert Commission of the Department of State Security of the Administration of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, from 2007 to 2009 - deputy head of the Department of Information and Analytical Support of the Security Service of Ukraine.

During 2009-2010, he was an adviser to the director of the Institute for National Security Problems at the National Security and Defense Council, and from 2010 to 2014, deputy director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

From 2014 to 2019, Lytvynenko served as a deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Since 2019, he has been the director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

In 2021, he was appointed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

On March 26, 2024, he was appointed the Secretary of the NSDC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service instead of Lytvynenko.