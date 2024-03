Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Artur Dobroserdov as the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Dobroserdov Artur Rynatovych to the post of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances," he said.

Since August 2023, the deputy head of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police Dobroserdov has been dealing with missing persons in the Ministry of Interior Affairs, he received this position as part of the redistribution of the functions of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

According to the website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Dobroserdov is the head of the department for persons missing under special circumstances (the secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances).

In 2010-2013, Dobroserdov worked as a deputy prosecutor of Vinnytsia, in 2013-2015 he served as the head of the department of the prosecutor's office of the Vinnytsia Region, in 2016-2017 he worked as a deputy prosecutor of the Odesa Region, in 2021 he became a deputy head of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers in September 2023 dismissed Oleh Kotenko as the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, who held this position since May 2022.

In September 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the missing persons functionality from the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

After that, the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, Kotenko, said that he was leaving office.