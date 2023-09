The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleh Kotenko as the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleh Oleksiiovych Kotenko was dismissed from the post of the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred functionality on missing persons from the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war.

After that, the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, Kotenko, said that he was leaving office.

In August, the Ministry of Reintegration denied information about its intention to eliminate the post of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

In April 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of an institute of an authorized person for persons who went missing under special circumstances. This position was created instead of the commission created in 2018 on this issue, which never began to work.

On May 20, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleh Kotenko, head of the Patriot Group public organization, as an authorized person for persons who went missing under special circumstances.