Not only Yamal and Azov ships targeted in Crimea; Navy not ruling out elimination of another one

During the attack on Crimea on March 23, another russian ship - Ivan Khurs - may have been damaged. It may become the third on the list after the Yamal and Azov big landing ships were damaged.

This information was made public by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on Radio Svoboda.

"This information needs some time to be fully verified. We provide it with caution. This morning, I confirmed that both ships (Yamal and Azov) were damaged. Now, the issue of damage to the Ivan Khurs is also being considered. This information is also being verified," he explained.

According to Pletenchuk, there is a suspicion that this ship was also damaged.

"As of now, we can confirm that both landing ships were damaged; their nature is being established, and one of them immediately went for repair," he added.

Commenting on the importance of defeating the ships of the russian federation, Pletenchuk noted that of the 13 ships of the russian federation at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, three remained in service.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 24, there were at least two explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which occurred near russian military facilities.

The Armed Forces hit the russian warships Yamal and Azov in the occupied Crimea.