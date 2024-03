Share:













The ambassador of the russian aggressor state, Sergei Andreev, did not arrive at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was supposed to be handed a note of protest in connection with the violation of Polish airspace by a russian missile.

It is reported by RMF24 on Monday, March 25.

The russian ambassador did not arrive at the meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry. Andreev was supposed to be handed a note of protest in connection with the violation of Polish airspace by a russian missile. According to the russian diplomat, the Polish side allegedly did not provide sufficient evidence regarding the missile, and therefore Andreev "decided that there was no point in raising this topic." The publication notes that the russian ambassador refused to visit the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Polish government is "surprised" if the ambassador is reliably performing his duties. The Polish note of protest against the missile that violated our airspace will be filed with the Russian Foreign Ministry "in another way." We are wondering whether the ambassador is fulfilling the instructions of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow and whether he knows how to properly represent the interests of the Russian Federation in Warsaw," said Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pavel Vronsky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 24, the Polish Armed Forces were forced to raise combat aircraft to the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country.

On March 24, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded an explanation from russia regarding a missile that violated the country's airspace.

On March 25, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland would summon the russian ambassador to demand an explanation on the violation of airspace by a russian missile.