Poles began to buy apartments in Spain - to have somewhere to flee in case of war - media

Poles began to buy houses in Spain three times more because of the fear of hostilities starting on the territory of their country.

This is reported by The Warsaw with reference to information on real estate deals.

According to the publication, the number of clients from Poland who want to buy housing in Spain has tripled compared to last year. Pensioners and more and more young people are most interested in real estate. Poles are confused by the war in Ukraine and the possibility of hostilities in their country.

"The growth over the past two years is obvious, but at the beginning of this year it increased, which is probably related to the news from Ukraine. More and more often there is information that the war may come to us. Half of the customers admit in conversations with us, that they are thinking about two things: how to safely invest money and where to flee in case of war," said Sebastian Pawlak, a representative of the Warsaw real estate agency.

The publication writes that currently, on average, an apartment with an area of 65 square meters is sold in Spain for EUR 160,000, that is, you will have to pay EUR 2,400 per meter. At the same time, most clients expect to purchase housing for EUR 150,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that there is a threat of an attack by the aggressor state of russia on his country.

On March 25, the Speaker of the Polish Parliament, Szymon Holownia, allowed a repeat of the incidents, when russian missiles fired over Ukraine would fly into Polish airspace.

We will remind you that on March 24, the Armed Forces of Poland were forced to raise combat aircraft into the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country's territory.