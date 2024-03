Share:













Copied



Polish Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia does not exclude a repeat of incidents when russian missiles fired at Ukraine fly into Polish airspace.

Holownia made a corresponding statement last Sunday, March 24, Polskie Radio quoted him as saying.

"Such incidents happened, happen and, most likely, as long as the war in Ukraine lasts, they will happen," Holownia said.

According to him, the most important thing in such situations is that Poland is safe and that all protective systems work.

The Speaker of the Polish Parliament added that the incident with a russian missile showed that Poland is able to respond to such situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 24, the Polish Armed Forces were forced to raise combat aircraft to the sky due to a russian missile that flew into the country.

It stayed in the airspace of Poland for a little less than a minute, after which it turned around and flew back to Ukraine. The Polish military did not shoot down the missile.

Recall that Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh later explained why the Polish military did not shoot down the russian missile.

We also reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded an explanation from russia regarding a missile that violated the country's airspace.