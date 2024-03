Share:













On Tuesday, March 26, during the day, a record-breaking amount of electricity from the beginning of the year - 18,649 MWh - is scheduled to be exported from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, electricity export is not planned for Tuesday.

It is noted that the energy system works stably, and no deficit is predicted.

Power engineers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the russian missile and drone attacks, and debris removal is ongoing at all affected facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, 69 settlements in the Odesa Region were cut off due to weather conditions.

At the same time, 405 settlements were cut off due to hostilities and other reasons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest recent attack on Ukraine's energy system.