White House says Speaker Johnson looking for excuse not to put aid to Ukraine to vote

Share:













Copied



The White House reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is looking for an excuse not to put to a vote a draft law that provides for the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

https://ukranews.com/en/news/993200-delays-in-us-aid-expose-ukraine-to-increased-risk-pentagon.

When Jean-Pierre was asked whether the White House is considering the possibility of passing a project with only military aid to Ukraine without a humanitarian component, as previously stated by Speaker Johnson, the representative of the White House replied that the project already proposed by the administration will have bipartisan support in the House if it is put to vote.

"I think what is happening is that the Speaker is looking for an excuse that is not justified, that is not needed. Because we know that if he put it (the project - Ed.) to a vote, it would pass," she emphasized.

Jean-Pierre recalled that the Senate supported the project with an overwhelming bipartisan majority.

Thus, since last October, the U.S. Congress has been unable to approve a multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine proposed by President Joe Biden.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick S. Ryder said that the U.S. Defense Ministry is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with the russian federation due to delays in the aid package.

On March 19, Politico reported that the United States is considering providing part of the aid to Ukraine in the form of a loan.

Also, on March 19, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against the aggressor country russia.