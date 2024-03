Share:













Copied



The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has closed the International Sponsors of War register on its website, users from this page are forwarded to the State Register of Sanctions on the website of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This is stated in the NACP’s message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 22, 2024, taking into account the extract from the minutes of the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of 03/15/2024, No. 30, the NACP ensured the forwarding of users from the International Sponsors of War register to the State Register of Sanctions for reliable and unified information about the official list of subjects, for which sanctions are imposed in Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy transmitted information contained in the section International Sponsors of War of the War and Sanctions portal and documentary materials will be transferred, which became the basis for entering this information.

The NACP notes that in the early days of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the list of International Sponsors of War was launched on the War and Sanctions portal, the portal was created as part of the implementation of the sanctions plan against the russian federation of the Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group, created at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, the Department of Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers announced that at an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the issue of state sanctions policy and relevant information was considered, in particular, on the functioning of the International Sponsors of War page on the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

After the discussion, a decision was made on the need to transfer the information contained on this site to the Interdepartmental Working Group on the implementation of state sanctions policy for processing, including determining the grounds for applying sanctions to the subjects indicated on this resource and preparing relevant proposals for consideration at the NSDC meeting.

It was also decided to forward NACP users from the page International Sponsors of War to the NSDC website State Register of Sanctions for reliable and unified information about the official list of subjects for which sanctions are imposed in Ukraine.

In February 2024, the State Register of Sanctions was launched in Ukraine on the NSDC website.