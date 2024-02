On Thursday, February 1, the State Register of Sanctions, which includes 17,202 individuals and legal entities that are considered subject to sanctions, started work in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"The State Register of Sanctions was created with the aim of providing citizens with free public access to up-to-date and reliable information about entities subject to sanctions. The register contains 17,202 individuals and legal entities that are considered subject to sanctions. The Register is maintained by the Office of the NSDC of Ukraine," the message says.

According to the decision of the NSDC, the register is an information and communication system that ensures the collection, accumulation, protection, accounting, display, processing and provision of information about all entities subject to sanctions.

It is noted that the sources of the Register's information are decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as well as court decisions on the application of sanctions.

The NSDC emphasizes that the data in the register is updated promptly. They are open and publicly accessible, except for cases provided by law. On the website, it is possible to receive an extract with information about a person in electronic form.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 36/2024 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 29, 2024 "On approval of the Regulation on the State Register of Sanctions". The decree entered into force on the day of its promulgation.

Earlier it was reported that in 2023, russia almost completely resumed the import of military goods, despite the imposed sanctions.