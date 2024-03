Share:













Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from entering the territory of some territorial communities of the Vinnytsia Region along the state border with Moldova.

This is stated in the message of the Mohyliov-Podilskyi border detachment on Facebook on Monday, March 25.

The entry of men aged 18 to 60 years, including for the purpose of tourism, recreation, fishing, was prohibited in the strip of land along the state border within the boundaries of Yaryshivska, Mohyliov-Podilskyi, Yampilska, Studenianska territorial communities of Mohyliov-Podilskyi and Tulchynka districts of the Vinnytsia Region.

It is also forbidden for the mentioned men to stay and move in the above-mentioned zone of the area without a military ticket or a reserve officer's certificate (for military personnel and law enforcement officers during off-duty hours - without a service certificate of the established model), as well as without documents confirming the right to postponement or dismissal from conscription for military service during mobilization.

In addition, it is not allowed to be outside the boundaries of one's own homestead at a distance of less than 30 meters from the water cut on the banks of the Dniester River in settlements adjacent to the state border: in the period from April 1 to September 30 - from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. hours; in the period from October 1 to March 31 - from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Within the areas of the area with a width of 500 meters from the state border (except for the boundaries of settlements), which are located on the territory of the above-mentioned communities, it is prohibited:

Departure of small vessels and other vessels, fishing vessels and their stay in the Ukrainian part of the Dniester River.

Recreation of the local population, fishing and hunting.

Use of aircraft, namely: small aircraft of all types, unmanned aerial vehicles, quadcopters.

Congestion of vehicles (more than two), long-term stops of vehicles (longer than 20 minutes), not related to technical malfunctions, on the sides of the roads outside the established parking lots (except for vehicles driven by locals if there are documents confirming their registration).

Transportation of weapons and any means of active defense in vehicles without appropriate permits.

Use of night vision devices, thermal imaging equipment, radio stations, except those installed on special equipment and vehicles of specialized purpose (or registered in the prescribed manner).

Exceptions

Prohibitions on movement and entry to the border of the Vinnytsia Region for men aged 18 to 60 do not apply to:

persons who permanently or temporarily live or work within its borders, provided they have the appropriate supporting documents;

persons studying in vocational and technical or higher educational institutions located within communities, provided they have relevant supporting documents;

owners of land plots located within the strip, provided they have the appropriate supporting documents;

persons transiting from checkpoints across the state border to other regions;

persons heading to checkpoints across the state border for the purpose of crossing the state border, provided they have appropriate supporting documents;

persons who arrive at the invitation and are met by citizens who permanently reside in the territory of the relevant community and have undertaken to bear responsibility for violations of the legislation of Ukraine on border issues by the invited persons.

The following works are allowed:

agricultural and others in accordance with the list specified in Clause 17 of the Regulation on the Border Regime, approved by Resolution No. 1147 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 27, 1998, provided that the state border protection unit is informed in advance about their implementation and in the presence of supporting documents;

construction works carried out in accordance with international agreements and on buildings of state importance, as well as related to the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters and centers of particularly dangerous infectious diseases.

The following roads must be used for movement and entry to the border of the Vinnytsia Region:

T-2308 connection of Murovani Kurylivtsi-Yaryshiv";

M-21 connection "Vinnytsia-Mohyliv-Podilskyi";

P-36 connection "Nemyriv-Mohyliv-Podilskyi";

T-0218 connection "Babchyntsi-Yampil";

P-08 connection "Tomashpil - Yampil";

T-0202 connection "Kryzhopil-Yampil";

T-0225 connection "Pishchanka-Bolgan";

T-0233 connection "Kryzhopol-Studena".

Restrictions on entry into the territory of the above-mentioned communities by male persons aged 18-60 inclusively do not apply to:

on representatives of military formations;

law enforcement agencies (units),

bodies (units) of civil protection,

utility services,

emergency medical care,

other subjects of state and utility property,

business entities activities that ensure the maintenance of vital activities of infrastructure objects and provide the population with humanitarian and social services - during the performance of their official duties.

Also, the prohibitions do not apply to citizens who are registered or live (with supporting documents) on the territory of communities located within the boundaries of the Mohyiov-Podilskyi controlled border area, during their entry into the above-mentioned strip of terrain to resolve personal issues of economic and household and of a social and humanitarian nature.

