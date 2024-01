A new mobilization bill proposes to oblige men between the ages of 18 and 60 to present a military accounting document when crossing the border.

This is evidenced by the text of the corresponding bill published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill proposes that in the case of martial law in Ukraine or in its certain areas, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years, who are on military accounting or excluded from it in accordance with the established procedure, are obliged to additionally present a military accounting document with a mark on military accounting or exclusion from military accounting when crossing the border.

At the same time, this norm does not apply to representatives of the system of foreign service bodies, members of their families.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 30, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.