After the strike on the russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol, there are communication problems on the peninsula.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captain of the 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk has stated this.

"In fact, the situation for them can be even worse, because the naval base is the structure that ensures the operation of the fleet as a whole. Therefore, it may turn out to be not only a connection, it may turn out to be security, and current repairs, and many other issues that the naval base directly solves. Therefore, we will subsequently update the information again, but as of now we can note that yes, the work was successful, the blow was serious and significant," said Pletenchuk.

Commenting on the issue of the defeat of russian oil depots in the occupied Crimea and answering the question where the russians refuel their ships, the speaker noted that the Black Sea Fleet in the Azov-Black Sea region has at least two bases.

"This is also the naval base of Novorossiysk. Will it cope with so many tasks, because, of course, it was not designed for so many ships. Nevertheless, still some logistics tools remain and moreover, there are various ways to solve such problems. But they all seriously delay the process of preparing a ship for going to sea and, indeed, very much complicate the work for military logistics," Pletenchuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 24, there were at least two explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which occurred near russian military facilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the russian warships Yamal and Azov in the occupied Crimea.