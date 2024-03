Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck two large landing ships – Yamal and Azov in the bay of occupied Sevastopol.

This follows from a statement by the Strategic Communications Department of the AFU posted on Telegram.

The communications center of the russian occupation forces and several infrastructure facilities of the russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol were also affected.

In particular, the AFU hit:

Yamal , a large landing ship of the 775 project, was built in 1987. Two artillery installations, two MLRSes, and four anti-aircraft guns can be installed on its board. In total, up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo and 225 paratroopers can be placed on board.

, a large landing ship of the 775 project, was built in 1987. Two artillery installations, two MLRSes, and four anti-aircraft guns can be installed on its board. In total, up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo and 225 paratroopers can be placed on board. Azov, a large landing ship of the Azov project 775, was built in 1989. It can transport equipment, marines, and is equipped with a smoke screen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 24, there were at least two explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which occurred near russian military facilities.

In addition, in the occupied Crimea on the night of March 24, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Hvardiiske. Before that, explosions were heard on the peninsula.