The russian invaders still do not give up trying to re-capture the Zmiinyi Island. However, according to him, the attempts of the russians are unsuccessful.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this in the Battle for the Sea documentary on We are Ukraine, published on YouTube.

"They regularly launch missile and bomb strikes. Several times there was information and we saw its confirmation - by conducting such an operation, as we had at one time. But they could not go for it, because it is already unrealistic to knock out the garrison from the island," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, 2022, russian troops left the Zmiinyi Island.

After that, the American company Maxar Technologies published satellite photos of the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea after units of the russian occupation forces left it.