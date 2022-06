Russian occupiers have probably left Zmiinyi Island after another successful operation conducted by the Ukrainian military. The enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison. Now there is a fire and explosions.

The South Operational Command has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that, presumably, the invaders left the island and evacuated the remnants of the garrison.

"During the night, as a result of a successful next stage of the military operation with fire strikes by our missile and artillery units on Zmiinyi Island, the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison by two speed boats and, presumably, left the island. Now, Zmiinyi Island is covered in fire, explosions are heard," the message says.

The command added that the final results of the operation are being reconnoitered.

Also, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak confirmed the information about the withdrawal of the occupiers from Zmiinyi Island.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the strike on the garrison of Russian troops on the captured Zmiinyi Island. Ukrainian fighters recorded a hit on the Pantsir C1 anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station, and automotive equipment.

Information about the departure of Russians from Zmiinyi Island appeared in the morning in social networks.