Power supply to all household consumer in Kryvyi Rih restored - DTEK

In Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Region), power supply to all household consumers was restored.

This is stated in the message of DTEK, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kryvyi Rih: Emergency shutdowns canceled. DTEK energy companies managed to stabilize the situation in Kryvyi Rih and the Kryvyi Rih District after shelling of Russian occupiers. Currently, all dwellings are powered again," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, power engineers introduced schedules for emergency power outages in Kryvyi Rih due to russian shelling.

On the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system in recent times.