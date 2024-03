Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, March 22, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the attack of the aggressor country of russia on energy, several closed decisions were made.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Staff meeting. The only theme today is energy. All reports are devoted to eliminating the consequences of Russian criminal shelling. Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and the region, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy Region, Poltava Region, Odesa Region, Vinnytsia Region, Ivano-Frankivsk Region and all affected cities and communities. Heard reports on the progress of restoration work, connecting houses to light, water and heat. Providing people with temporary housing and all necessary assistance," he said.

Ukrenergo Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and Naftogaz Board Chairman Oleksii Chernyshov reported on the state of the power system and priority steps for its strengthening and further protection, the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk - on the work of air defense in the last two days.

"The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief has made several closed decisions. But only the decision of our partners to provide a sufficient number of modern air defense systems can truly protect Ukraine. We work daily and in this direction," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 22, russia launched the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system in recent years, in particular, attacked the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, causing damage to both stations and the dam.