Today's missile attack by the aggressor country of russia was aimed primarily at the energy industry of Ukraine, about 20 substations and power plants were affected, including the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (Zaporizhzhia).

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This was one of the largest attacks on energy during the 2 years of the great war. And the most massive attack during this autumn-winter period. About 20 substations were affected, power plants were affected, in particular Dnipro HPP. There are problems in several regions. There are blackouts in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Poltava Regions. But the key thing now is that the power system is intact and the power system works stably," he said.

He noted that thanks to the additional protection of power facilities, the Ukrainian power system has withstood the blow, there is no shortage of capacity and currently it is not forecast, repair crews are working 24/7 to restore power supply to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible.

"We will return the light in three stages. The first - we will supply critical infrastructure. This is heat supply, water supply, hospitals. The second stage - we will supply the population. The third stage - we will supply the industry," he said.

According to Shmyhal, it will take a day to restore all household consumers.

He added that citizens whose homes were damaged as a result of these massive attacks can take advantage of the government program eRenovation, the state will help with money for repairs.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all crimes and destruction are documented, russia will pay for everything.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest recent attack on the energy system of Ukraine, in particular, it attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, causing damage to both stations and the dam.