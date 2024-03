Share:













Shelling of russian occupiers damaged the facilities of the Naftogaz group.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This night, the enemy launched another attack - one of the largest - on Ukraine's energy system. There is damage, in particular, at the facilities of the Naftogaz group. This time among our employees, fortunately, no one was injured. Specialists are already working to restore the damage caused, electricity supplies have already been restored to parts of de-energized facilities, our gas workers are also working to restore damaged gas networks," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's energy system in recent times.