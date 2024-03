Our mistakes have no justification. Lithuanian Foreign Ministry head reacts to massive missile attack of russi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, after the massive night attack of the russian federation on Ukraine, said that the West is making mistakes in its strategy of supporting Ukraine.

He wrote about it on his Twitter (X).

"We choked the weapons supply, we failed to provide enough air defence, and now we ask Ukrianians to sit on their hands while cruise missiles land on their families," Landsbergis noted.

He added that "such mistakes are setting the course of the entire century" and have no justification.

Landsbergis supplemented his post with a photo of the consequences of today's attack by the russian occupiers on the Dnipro hydroelectric plant.

We choked the weapons supply, we failed to provide enough air defence, and now we ask Ukrianians to sit on their hands while cruise missiles land on their families. Such mistakes are setting the course of the entire century. And there is no justification for any of this. pic.twitter.com/ILreho4v1R — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) March 22, 2024

It will be recalled that earlier the Financial Times reported that the US allegedly sent private messages to Kyiv, asking Ukrainian troops to refrain from attacks on russian refineries and energy infrastructure.

Eight russian missiles hit the Dnipro HPP during the March 22 attack. The station is disabled, but there is no threat of a breach.

The russian federation launched 151 air attack weapons over Ukraine this night. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.