As a result of the massive russian shelling on the morning of March 22, two people were killed in Khmelnytskyi, another 8 were injured. Infrastructure facilities and housing estates were under attack.

The State Emergency Service has reported this on Telegram.

So, early in the morning, the russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine. Under the attack of enemy Shaheds and missiles were, in particular, infrastructure and residential areas of Khmelnytskyi.

According to the State Emergency Service, 2 people were killed and 8 were injured in the city. In addition, a 21-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of an apartment building.

It is indicated that psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working with the victims.

Recall that the russian federation fired 151 drones and missiles of various types in the morning in Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 55 Shaheds and 37 missiles.

The enemy attack on March 22, 2024 is second only to the massive shelling on December 29, 2023 and is the second most massive of all time, since the start of a full-scale invasion. This shelling is also the largest attack on Ukraine's energy sector since the start of the full-scale war.

