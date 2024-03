Share:













Copied



The Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company estimates the damage from the russian attacks at more than EUR 3 billion.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrhydroenergo's losses from the terrorist act of the russian army with the undermining of the facilities of the Kakhovka HEPP, which caused great destruction, exceed EUR 2.5 billion. And another EUR 500 million were caused by missile fire and drone attacks on the company's stations," the message says.

Currently, Ukrhydroenergo is working on the development of a high-level strategy of lawsuits and arbitration in order to compensate for damages and hold the russian side accountable for targeted attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrhydroenergo restored 1,500 MW of capacity that was lost due to shelling by the occupiers.