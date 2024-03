Share:













The Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company has restored 1,500 MW of capacity, which was lost due to the shelling of the russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"At the beginning of last year, we planned to carry out the reconstruction of 22 hydro units and seven units. In 2023, we reconstructed 13 units and seven units, and we continue the reconstruction of nine units of our stations. We are also working on capital and current repairs. Also continued to restore our capacities. In total, we have already restored more than 1,500 MW of the HPP and PSP capacities lost since the beginning of enemy shelling. We are now actively working on continuing the reconstruction of our facilities," said the General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrhydroenergo is preparing lawsuits against russia regarding compensation for damages.