Since the beginning of the year, the lease of state property has brought the state budget UAH 200 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than UAH 200 million from the lease of state property. This amount went to the state budget for the incomplete first quarter of 2024. From office premises and garages to warehouses and shops - the list of rental objects is most diverse. Currently, we are preparing about 40 lots for auctions in different regions of Ukraine. Their total area is 9,400 square meters. Among them, most of the assets are concentrated in the Poltava Region. This is 32 lots with a total area of ​ ​ more than 5,400 square meters," said Vitalii Koval, chairman of the State Property Fund.

According to him, the SPFU is already leasing 8 million square meters of state property and today more than 2.5 million square meters of state property throughout the country are potential objects for lease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 4 billion of privatization revenues.