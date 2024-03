Budanov confirms that russia can attack Ukraine focusing on images acquired in USA

The aggressor state, russia, could strike at Ukraine, guided by satellite images purchased from American companies.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov told about this in a comment to Suspilne on Thursday, March 21.

"All countries are buying, including us. This is a purely commercial service. They have used commercial images before," said Budanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, the American magazine The Atlantic, citing a Ukrainian military source, stated that russian cruise missile strikes on Ukraine are planned using satellite images provided to the aggressor state of the russian federation by American companies.

On the night and morning of March 21, the russian occupiers carried out 12 shellings of the Sumy Region.

On March 21, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.

Also, during the day of March 20, 11 settlements in the Donetsk Region came under fire from the military of the aggressor country of russia.