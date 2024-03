Ex-MP Pashynskyi to be judged for shooting in 2016 again

On April 25, the Vasylkivskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region will again begin to try former Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi, who on New Year's Eve 2016 wounded citizen Viacheslav Khimikus with a firearm.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Presiding Judge is Oleh Popovych.

The Prosecutor General’s Office insists on the imprisonment of Pashynskyi, while the Supreme Court overturned Pashynskyi’s acquittal and sent the case for a new trial to the Vasylkivskyi Court of the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the property of ex-MP Serhii Pashynskyi, who is suspected of misappropriating Kurchenko's oil and selling it.

Pashynskyi’s pistol shooting case cannot be considered for a year and a half.

The Supreme Court overturned the acquittal of ex-MP Pashynskyi and sent the case for a new trial to the trial court.

By the verdict of the Vasylkivskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region of March 18, 2021, left unchanged by the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal of June 16, 2021, Pashynskyi was found not guilty and acquitted by the lack of proof of a criminal offense in his actions, and the criminal proceedings against him were closed.

Pashynskyi was accused of injuring Viacheslav Khimikus with firearms. He paid the victim less than UAH 1.5 million of compensation claimed in a civil lawsuit.