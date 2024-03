Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has exempted the military from paying interest on loans from banks.

296 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 10313 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The military is subject to penalties, fines for non-fulfillment of obligations to enterprises, institutions and organizations of all forms of ownership, including banks, and individuals, as well as interest for the use of the loan, except for loan agreements for the acquisition of property, which is attributed or will be attributed to the objects of housing stock and a car.

For military personnel, a five-day working week with two days off is set.

The possibility of military personnel undergoing medical treatment for up to 12 months, in particular abroad, without the need to personally undergo a military medical commission after four months, was supported.

At the level of legislation, a one-time leave at the birth of a child is fixed for the military.

It is allowed to dismiss the military from the service for the care of a sick child under the age of 14 years for the period during which the child requires care, due to a medical report of temporary disability, but not more than 14 calendar days.

If it is necessary to care for a sick child under the age of 14 years, requiring hospital treatment, the military is exempted from the performance of official duties with the preservation of monetary support for the entire period of care for a sick child.

The bill also provides the right to apply for the assignment (recalculation) of a pension during martial law of persons called up for military service on conscription during mobilization, for a special period or taken to military service under a contract during martial law, on a written application for the assignment of a pension, certified by a commander (head) of a military unit.

Violations related to sex discrimination or sexual harassment are prohibited.

By the second reading, the norm on limiting the right of the military to disseminate information in the network and media was removed from the bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 73 members of the Verkhovna Rada propose that parliament increase payments and introduce new benefits for military personnel.