Rada wants to increase salaries for military and provide new benefits. Whose salaries will increase and who w

Share:













Copied



73 members of the Verkhovna Rada propose that parliament increase payments and introduce new benefits for the military.

This is stated in bill No. 11012, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is planned to increase by 1.5 times the size of an official salary, a salary for military rank, allowances for years of service to the military, who during martial law serve for at least 12 months, of which for 6 months fulfill combat orders.

For those who serve for at least 24 months, of which 12 months perform combat orders, it is supposed to increase the amount of an official salary by 2 times.

A one-time payment is also provided for those who after February 24, 2022, concluded or extended the contract for service for a period of at least 3 years or until the end of martial law: UAH 120,000 - to soldiers, UAH 160,000 to sergeants and foremen, UAH 200,000 - to officers.

A monthly additional reward of UAH 10,000 will be received by those who have the right to resign from the service for family reasons or health reasons, but have expressed a desire to continue serving.

The right to a loan to open a business with a rate of up to 5% will be held by all who served for at least 36 months (of which - at least 12 combat) or did not reach these terms in connection with the injury, as well as released from captivity.

In addition, the payment of additional remuneration to military personnel for each unit of destroyed or captured enemy military equipment.

All those who served for at least 36 months (of which - at least 12 combat) or did not reach these terms in connection with the injury, as well as those released from captivity will be entitled to a loan to open a business with a rate of up to 5%.

Everyone who served for at least 36 months (of which at least 24 are combat), wounded, continuing service, but entitled to release, released from captivity, as well as those who could not continue military service due to injury, will be entitled to a mortgage on housing under 3% for a period of up to 20 years.

The right to preferential customs clearance of cars is provided for those who served after February 24, 2022, which will be introduced by separate bills on amendments to the Tax and Customs Codes.

It is established that the minimum disability pension for military personnel who are persons with disabilities due to the anti-terrorist operation in the east of Ukraine, the joint forces operation in the east of Ukraine, armed aggression against Ukraine is in the amount of at least UAH 15,000.

The bill contains an additional list of grounds for demobilization in connection with the end of the service life, if the military does not express a desire to continue military service:

- in case of continuous service during martial law for 36 months;

- or for 18 months of continuous service during martial law, of which 12 months of performing combat orders.

Among the authors of the bill are: MP from the Holos faction, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Roman Kostenko, co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Herashchenko, chairman of the national security committee Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction) and member of the committee Vadym Ivchenko (Batkivshchyna).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, the deadline for MPs to submit amendments to the mobilization bill ends.