Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office, exposed on illegal enrichment the ex-head of the Central Food Department of the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who during the war bought 53 land plots and other property, due to which he illegally enriched with UAH 53 million.

This is stated in the message of the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022-2023, the official acquired unsubstantiated assets worth almost UAH 58 million.

In particular, this concerns a car, an apartment in Kyiv, 53 land plots on the territory of Ukraine and other property.

In addition, the enterprises controlled by the official acquired a warehouse with an area of ​ ​ 2,000 square meters and a single property complex of an experimental prosthetic and orthopedic enterprise.

The person suspected of illegal enrichment was detained; the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings regarding the facts of abuse by the head of an Odesa military registration and enlistment office during the conscription.

The SBI is investigating 112 criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of military registration and enlistment offices.