British intelligence notes that the aggressor state, the russian federation, is trying to expand the zone of control in the Donetsk Region, but the advance of troops has stopped. At the same time, the situation remains unstable due to the lack of ammunition and personnel on the Ukrainian side.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, published on the social network X.

Thus, the department notes that russian troops continue to focus their operations in the Donetsk Region in eastern Ukraine, achieving minor successes. It is indicated that the enemy is trying to expand the areas of control to the north-west of Donetsk and, most likely, they are claiming a number of villages, including Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

"The advance of russian troops has slowed in recent weeks, likely in part due to heavy losses sustained during the Avdiyivka campaign. The situation remains volatile, as shortages of personnel and ammunition are likely to limit the Ukrainian military's ability to hold positions," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the russian occupation army in the Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk axes. In the evening briefing, the General Staff reported that almost 30 enemy attacks were repelled on these areas of the front during the day.