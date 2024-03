AFU repel almost 30 attacks by invaders in areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka. General Staff tells details

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to deter the russian occupation army on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka axes. During the day, almost 30 enemy attacks were repelled in these sections of the front.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by russians who were attacking in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Netailove.

Enemy aircraft struck in the area of ​ ​ the village of Ocheretyne.

And from mortars and artillery, the invaders fired on about 20 settlements. Among them are Prohres, Zhelanne, Novohrodivka and Umanske.

Novopavlivka axis

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Ukrainian military continues to deter russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine.

During the day in this area of the front the AFU managed to repel 18 attacks of the invaders, who were advancing with the support of aviation.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in the settlements of Urozhaine, Maksymivka, Dokuchaievsk, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane.

From mortars and artillery, the invaders fired on Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Katerynivka and Blahodatne.

