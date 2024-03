Estonia announces new aid package for Ukraine. What it will include

Share:













Copied



Estonia provides Ukraine with a new package of military aid in the amount of EUR 20 million. In particular, the new package includes critically needed artillery shells.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umierov in Kyiv.

The new package will include, in particular, artillery ammunition, anti-tank guns, explosives, gas masks, sniper equipment, and smaller caliber ammunition.

"We put together this package with a focus on ensuring maximum benefit for Ukraine, while ensuring that it does not reduce Estonia's defense readiness," Hanno Pevkur said.

The aid package includes 155 mm shells, which is Estonia's additional contribution to the European Union's initiative to send one million shells to Ukraine. Estonia's contribution will be partially financed by Denmark. The exact amount of ammunition is not disclosed for security reasons.

Pevkur noted that with the approach of summer, Ukraine first of all needs ammunition, all elements of air defense, as well as spare parts and means of radio-electronic warfare.

It will be recalled that Ukraine and Estonia have started negotiations on the conclusion of a security agreement.