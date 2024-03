Share:













Ukraine has begun negotiations with Estonia on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President on March 19.

It is noted that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Head of the Office of the Head of State Andrii Yermak, and today's talks were held by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva. The Estonian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling.

"It is important to conclude strong security agreements with all the Baltic states, which provide us with enormous assistance in relation to their GDP. Since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also border the aggressor, our security commitments should definitely be mutual," Ihor Zhovkva said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already signed security guarantees agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In January, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees. The United Kingdom became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document in accordance with the Joint Declaration of G7 on Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.