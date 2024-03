Share:













Copied



Yesterday, March 20, explosions rang out in the city of Engels in the Saratov Oblast of the russian federation. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, noted that there was damage as a result of this incident, and the data is currently being collected.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"The russians themselves are reporting in public sources about damage to at least two planes. We will be careful for now. We will clarify that, of course, there is damage as a result of this incident, the data is being collected," he said.

The intelligence officer noted that the Defense Intelligence would refrain from commenting on who and with what carried out this operation: "Neither confirm nor deny, but the noise was great."

"Engels remains a very important element for russian strategic aviation. And this is where strategic bombers fly and take off, missiles fly at Ukrainian civilian objects, peaceful cities. It is a source of potential danger for European countries as well," he added.

Yusov noted that to a certain extent it is a strategic object for putin, so the redeployment of aircraft from there is possible, but the enemy will try to use it in the future.

"This means that incidents at this and other facilities will continue," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, March 20, explosions rang out in the territory of the russian city of Engels, Saratov Oblast. The governor of the Saratov Oblast of the russian federation, Roman Busargin, announced the downing of drones over the city of Engels.