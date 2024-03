Share:













On Wednesday, March 20, explosions rang out on the territory of the russian city of Engels, Saratov Oblast.

This is reported by the russian SHOT media.

It is reported that before the explosions, residents of Engels heard the sound of a motor in the sky, and four explosions were heard in total. Residents of the city said that they had heard a siren before that.

The governor of the Saratov Oblast of the russian federation, Roman Busargin, announced the downing of drones over the city of Engels.

At 4:22 a.m., Busargin said that less than an hour ago, a UAV was allegedly eliminated over Engels by the russian air defense system.

According to him, there were no victims or destruction of infrastructure during the fall of debris.

The official claims that the anti-aircraft defense "worked in a timely and effective manner."

Eyewitnesses report that before the powerful explosions that allegedly rang out in Engels, residents seemed to hear the sound of an engine in the sky. It also begins that two to four loud explosions were allegedly heard in the city, which "trembled the windows in the frames."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) crashed on the territory of the Engels Air Base in the Saratov Oblast of the russian federation. Earlier, the russians said that a drone was shot down over the region.

Also, in December 2022, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian Engels Air Base, as a result of which two Tu95MS bombers were damaged.