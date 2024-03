Warhead of one of missiles used to attack Kyiv did not explode. Rescuers show how they took it out

Share:













Copied



During the morning shelling of Kyiv, one of the russian missiles fell in the yard of a residential building and did not explode. The rescuers had to take it out with the help of a crane.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda.

The warhead was taken away and it will be disposed of in a safe place.

"It is disposed of, detonated in a safe place - there are special places. There, appropriate actions are taken with it and it is detonated," said Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

However, a fragment of a missile was found in the yard of another house. The residents of this building are being evacuated while the missile debris is being removed.

Povoroznyk added that there had been no similar massive missile attacks on Kyiv for over a month.

"There have been no such massive missile attacks for more than a month. From time to time they tried to scare us with Shaheds. Today again such a massive attack - 31 missiles. We must understand that such attacks will continue, we need to defend ourselves, we need to protect the sky, critical infrastructure objects," noted the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

It will be recalled that during a large-scale air alert, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions were heard, the work of air defense was reported. Missile fragments fell in three districts of the capital.

About 30 missiles were shot down over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost three hours. After complex maneuvers in neighboring regions, the missiles entered the capital at the same time from different directions.

As a result of the russian missile attack on Kyiv in the morning of March 21, the number of wounded increased to 13 people.