Share:













Copied



The state budget of Ukraine received CAD 2 billion (equivalent to USD 1.5 billion) of a loan on preferential terms from Canada.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

This financial assistance came as part of the third supplementary agreement, which is a continuation of the original agreement signed on August 8, 2022.

The main agreement laid the foundation for cooperation and support between the countries, and additional agreements expand and deepen this cooperation, taking into account current needs and challenges.

The additional loan is granted for a period of ten years at an interest rate of 1.5% per annum. The grace period is 4.5 years from the date of receipt of funds.

The total amount of direct budget support from Canada since February 24, 2022, is almost CAD 7 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of February, the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine received USD 760 million on an irrevocable basis as the second grant of the Sixth additional financing within the framework of the World Bank’s project PEACE in Ukraine.