Rada wants to cancel budget form of education, introduce grants for applicants to pay for university

The Verkhovna Rada intends to reform the financing of higher education.

234 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10399 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, citizens of Ukraine can receive higher education at each level under a state or regional order or at the expense of individuals or legal entities with full or partial tuition fees at the expense of state grants for tuition for higher education if a person receives higher education at such level for the first time at the expense of the sources of financing indicated in this paragraph.

Social support for education, in particular, payment of social scholarships, is clearly attached to the "financial and property state of the family."

