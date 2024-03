Russia intensifies its campaign against Ukraine in Middle East - Defense Intelligence

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that the aggressor state russia has intensified a disinformation campaign against our state in the Middle East.

The Defense Intelligence has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tasks of the kremlin's hybrid operation:

justify the war of aggression;

discredit Ukraine and Western states;

impose unacceptable conditions of negotiations;

improve its own situation in the region, and also reduce the economic and political pressure that moscow is subjected to due to aggression and the commission of war crimes.

To achieve these goals, russia is heavily using its agent network, propaganda tools and diplomatic missions.

Employees of the russian embassy in Egypt have already received instructions from the kremlin to hold a number of meetings under diplomatic cover to spread disinformation about the war and implement recruitment measures.

Also, as part of the operation, russians send propaganda materials to the embassies of other states in Cairo, in which they justify waging war against Ukraine.

We are talking, in particular, about materials under the names: "On the roles of the West in conflict in Ukraine" and "On the situation around Ukraine."

They present putin's version of Ukraine's history since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and a terrorist aggressive russia is presented as a victim.

A key idea promoted by the kremlin in the Middle East is the uncontested scenario of ending the war imposed by them.

It includes depriving Ukraine of military assistance from the West, the cessation of hostilities by the Security and Defense Forces of our state, moscow's preservation of control over the occupied Ukrainian territories and other nonsense such as "eternal non-aligned status," "denazification" and "demilitarization."

