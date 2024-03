Share:













Russian troops continue active operations in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia Region, without ceasing offensive attempts. According to the information provided by the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, the enemy is also active in the Novopavlivsk axis.

"The enemy is concentrating on the Orikhiv axis, in particular, near Robotyne, trying to break through the defenses from the east and south," Muzychuk said.

In addition, according to him, enemy activity is also observed in the Novopavlivsk axis.

"Here, the enemy is also trying to find weak points in our defense, improve its tactical position and occupy more advantageous lines," he added.

In general, the speaker emphasized that the situation in the south remains tense, similarly to many other areas.

"The enemy is also trying to improve its tactical position and narrow the gray zone in areas where it has accumulated its units and pulled up reserves," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian drones of the new generation are striking oil refineries of the russian federation, penetrating 2,000 km deep into enemy territory. This campaign is becoming a key element of Ukraine's defense, because it gives an opportunity to hit the financial resources of the Kremlin, as well as the supply of fuel for its army.