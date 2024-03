Share:













The aggressor state of russia is making efforts to increase and improve the camouflage of the Black Sea Fleet and Air and Space Forces in order to mitigate the heavy losses suffered in the past two years.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

Intelligence notes that despite these efforts, russian aircraft are still vulnerable to conventional mid-air shooting, and ships are still vulnerable during operations in the Black Sea.

"It is unlikely that the use of masking methods will lead to a significant reduction in losses," the review states.

Analysts indicate that at russian air bases, camouflage is carried out with the help of models of aircraft and tires on the wings of aircraft. According to their data, there are also painted silhouettes of aircraft gliders at nine russian airbases.

Instead, the Black Sea Fleet's ships, intelligence sources say, have black paint on their bows and sterns, presumably to make their warships look smaller and less attractive to shelling.

The review says that the russians are also drawing silhouettes of ships at berths, likely to confuse Ukrainian UAV operators.

Photo: British intelligence

It will be recalled that after the loss of another Su-24, russia stopped mining the Black Sea.