After the loss of several bombers, russia became significantly less able to mine the Black Sea, and they stopped this process.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of a national telethon broadcast by the Rada TV channel.

"After the loss of the next Su-24, which was dropping ground mines. They have not been doing this for several months. I am not ready to cite such cases that they are now dropping mines," he emphasized.

Pletenchuk noted that there are still a lot of mines in the sea, which "unpredictably move on their own, plus the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, when everything that was mined on the left bank was washed into the sea."

Therefore, according to the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is enough daily work of searching for mine-explosive objects and their disposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

Also, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and an Kh-59 missile.

On February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

In addition, it became known that on February 17, after defeating the fighter jet of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot directed the plane to the populated areas of the Luhansk Region.