Polish protesters must unblock the Ukrainian border and resolve the import dispute in a different way.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda writes.

"Regarding the blocking of the border. Yes, we know about it, we are closely following these events. Of course, the border should be unblocked," Borrell said.

Despite the reasons given by the blockers, these problems can be solved by other means, he stressed.

"We must have free transit between Ukraine and the EU for military and civilian purposes. I understand there may be concerns. But the solution should not undermine the transit between Ukraine and Poland at this critical moment," added the head of EU diplomacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal, promised that the problem of Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine would be resolved within a few weeks.

Meanwhile, at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, bus traffic has been blocked.