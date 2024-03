Share:













Copied



On Sunday, March 17, Polish farmers began a four-day blockade of the checkpoint in Swiecko on the Polish-German border, Deutsche Welle reports.

It is noted that farmers will block all lanes of traffic in both directions. In this regard, the Polish and German authorities expect significant traffic jams.

As DW writes, the border crossing is located on the autobahn connecting Berlin and Warsaw. About 17,000 trucks travel between Germany and Poland on it every day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of March 13, blocking is carried out at five checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Polish farmers decided to allow two trucks per hour through the Uhryn checkpoint to enter Poland from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Service, reported this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border. Hence, the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.