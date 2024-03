Ukraine in February fails to receive UAH 7.7 billion of customs duties due to strike on Polish border - MP Zh

In February, Ukraine failed to receive UAH 7.7 billion of customs duties due to the blocking of the border by Polish strikers.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Estimated failure to receive customs duties due to the blocking by Polish protesters of road access to checkpoints at the border is UAH 7.7 billion," he wrote

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the blocking of the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agro-export passes through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers began stricter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.