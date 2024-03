Share:













The 20th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) began at the US Air Force base Ramstein in the German city of Ramstein-Miesenbach. Ukraine is expecting the provision of air defense systems and long-range missiles.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The priorities for Ukraine at this meeting are the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, long-range missiles. Artillery projectiles, especially 155 mm caliber, modern EW and radio electronic reconnaissance systems, armored vehicles remain a constant point of discussion," the message says.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous, 19th, online meeting was held on February 14, at which the start of the "Drone Coalition" and "Air Defense Coalition" was announced.

The Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (in the Ramstein format) unites about half a hundred countries that participate in the allocation of weapons to Ukraine in its resistance to russian aggression.